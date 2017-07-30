Deadly Kunia plane crash among string of recent incident involving single-engine aircraft

Deadly Kunia plane crash among string of recent incident involvi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD's Air1 retrieves the bodies of the victims Saturday. (Image: Hawaii News Now) HFD's Air1 retrieves the bodies of the victims Saturday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Moanalua plane crash, June 2017. (Image: JP Damon/file) Moanalua plane crash, June 2017. (Image: JP Damon/file)
Makani Kai plane makes hard landing in Kalaupapa. (Image: Shannon Crivello) Makani Kai plane makes hard landing in Kalaupapa. (Image: Shannon Crivello)
A downed plane off the shore of Makaha. (Image: Billy Chong) A downed plane off the shore of Makaha. (Image: Billy Chong)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Friday night's plane crash above Kunia is the latest incident in a string of single engine aircrafts that have gone down in Hawaii over the last year.

There have been five incidents dating back to May 2016. Friday's crash was the second deadliest, killing four people.  

Exactly one month ago Sunday, a Piper Cherokee went up in flames after crashing below the Moanalua bridge.

Witnesses who saw the plane coming down said it was just feet away from hitting nearby buildings or the freeway. 

The plane's three occupants were hospitalized in serious condition following the incident. 

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Hawaii News Now has learned Jahn Mueller is the owner of the Piper Cherokee in the Moanalua crash, and the Beech 19A that went down Friday. We are also looking into Mueller's other aircraft records.  

Then, in March 2017, a Makani Kai Cessna made a hard landing at the Kalaupapa airport.

The pilot of that plane said the landing was necessary to avoid an incoming aircraft taking off from the runway. 

The nine people on board made it out uninjured.

In December 2016, a single engine Cessna mysteriously disappeared while flying over Molokai.

Three people on board, along with wreckage of the plane was never found.

An NTSB preliminary report says it was likely the aircraft crashed into the ocean. 

And in May 2016, a Beechcraft sundowner crash landed into waters off Makaha after experiencing engine trouble.

The couple on board the plane in that incident walked away with minor injuries.

Also that month, five people were killed on Kauai when their skyding plane, a single-engine Cessna, went down at Kauai's Port Allen.

