Deadly Kunia plane crash among string of recent incident involving single-engine aircraft

A Skydive Kauai plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Port Allen airport on Monday morning, killing all five people on board.

A Skydive Kauai plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Port Allen airport on Monday morning, killing all five people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the plane that went missing off of Molokai on Dec. 30, 2016

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the plane that went missing off of Molokai on Dec. 30, 2016

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a mishap for a small plane on Molokai. The president of Makani Kai Air said another pilot's mistake led to the hard landing ...

Federal Aviation Administration officials say a Cessna made a hard landing at a Molokai airport Saturday morning. The plane came down hard on the runway at the Kalaupapa Airport, causing the nose gear to collapse. The plane then skidded off the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the plane that crashed off Makaha beach last year lost engine power during its cruise flight due to carburetor icing.

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the plane that crashed off Makaha beach last year lost engine power during its cruise flight due to carburetor icing.

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a small airplane crashed under a bridge on the Moanalua Freeway.

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a small airplane crashed under a bridge on the Moanalua Freeway.

A downed plane off the shore of Makaha. (Image: Billy Chong)

HFD's Air1 retrieves the bodies of the victims Saturday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Friday night's plane crash above Kunia is the latest incident in a string of single engine aircrafts that have gone down in Hawaii over the last year.

There have been five incidents dating back to May 2016. Friday's crash was the second deadliest, killing four people.

Exactly one month ago Sunday, a Piper Cherokee went up in flames after crashing below the Moanalua bridge.

Witnesses who saw the plane coming down said it was just feet away from hitting nearby buildings or the freeway.

The plane's three occupants were hospitalized in serious condition following the incident.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Hawaii News Now has learned Jahn Mueller is the owner of the Piper Cherokee in the Moanalua crash, and the Beech 19A that went down Friday. We are also looking into Mueller's other aircraft records.

Then, in March 2017, a Makani Kai Cessna made a hard landing at the Kalaupapa airport.

The pilot of that plane said the landing was necessary to avoid an incoming aircraft taking off from the runway.

The nine people on board made it out uninjured.

In December 2016, a single engine Cessna mysteriously disappeared while flying over Molokai.

Three people on board, along with wreckage of the plane was never found.

An NTSB preliminary report says it was likely the aircraft crashed into the ocean.

And in May 2016, a Beechcraft sundowner crash landed into waters off Makaha after experiencing engine trouble.

The couple on board the plane in that incident walked away with minor injuries.

Also that month, five people were killed on Kauai when their skyding plane, a single-engine Cessna, went down at Kauai's Port Allen.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.