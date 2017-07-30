Deadly Kunia plane crash among string of recent incident involving single-engine aircraft

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a small airplane crashed under a bridge on the Moanalua Freeway.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a small airplane crashed under a bridge on the Moanalua Freeway.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the plane that crashed off Makaha beach last year lost engine power during its cruise flight due to carburetor icing.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the plane that crashed off Makaha beach last year lost engine power during its cruise flight due to carburetor icing.More >>
Federal Aviation Administration officials say a Cessna made a hard landing at a Molokai airport Saturday morning. The plane came down hard on the runway at the Kalaupapa Airport, causing the nose gear to collapse. The plane then skidded off the runway.More >>
Federal investigators are looking into what caused a mishap for a small plane on Molokai. The president of Makani Kai Air said another pilot's mistake led to the hard landing ...More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the plane that went missing off of Molokai on Dec. 30, 2016More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the plane that went missing off of Molokai on Dec. 30, 2016More >>
A Skydive Kauai plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Port Allen airport on Monday morning, killing all five people on board.More >>
A Skydive Kauai plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Port Allen airport on Monday morning, killing all five people on board.More >>