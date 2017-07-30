Man dies after trying to rescue another swimmer in distress near Spitting Caves

A man died after an act of good intentions turned into troubling moments in the water near a spot known as Spitting Caves Saturday.

A man in his mid-twenties jumped into the water after a female swimmer was seen struggling in the water sometime Saturday afternoon, officials say.

While attempting to rescue the 19-year-old woman, the man ran into trouble himself.

Bystanders were able to help the woman to shore, but the man needed additional help from emergency crews.

Rescuers reportedly found the man in the area under about 40 feet of water.

They were able to rescue him, transport him back to a nearby boat harbor, and into EMS care.

Officials confirm the man died following the incident.

Honolulu's Medical Examiner is looking into his cause of death.

His identity has not been released.

The woman is listed in stable condition.

