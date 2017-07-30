Canadian visitor dies after being swept offshore in West Maui

A man died Saturday after he was pulled from waters near the Nakalele Point blowhole.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a man being swept into the ocean around 12:40 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, the man was found floating face down and lifeless about 200 feet from shore, officials said.

Rescue swimmers were aided by Maui Fire Department's Air-1 chopper to recover the man.

After unsuccessful attempts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man was a 48-year-old visitor from Ontario, Canada who was lying on the rocks near the water's edge before a wave swept him into the water.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

MFD officials want to remind everyone to always use caution around coastal areas.

"Never turn your back to the ocean. Always keep a watchful eye for potential incoming ocean waves," a spokesperson said.

