Forecast: Great outdoor weather starts the week

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are expected for the next few days, along with moderate trade winds to keep thing comfortable. Any shower activity will be for the usual windward and mauka spots at night and in the morning. Trade winds may slow down a little around Tuesday before picking up again near the end of the week.

At the beach, a small west swell from a distant typhoon in the west Pacific is expected to bring occasional waist-high sets. East shores will have a choppy trade swell, with a possible boost from tropical storms Hilary and Irwin far in the east Pacific. A Small Craft Advisory is currently posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

