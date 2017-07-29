PHOTOS: 4 bodies found near wreckage of plane in Kunia

Vice officers cracking down on illegal drugs made six arrests on the Big Island this week. On Wednesday, officers arrested Michael Ventrella after he was found with over 14 ounces of weed and 10 ounces of heroin. Ventrella was had an undisclosed weapon on him. Derek Conway was also arrested after meth, heroine, cocaine, anabolic steroids and a pistol was found in his possession. In addition to Conway and Ventrella, officers also arrested and charged David Riehle...

