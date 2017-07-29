HFD confirms 4 bodies found near wreckage of plane crash in Kunia

Firefighters found four bodies at the wreckage of a small plane crash in Kunia.

A small plane with four people on board went missing Friday evening, and was feared downed in West Oahu.

Authorities have confirmed that wreckage was found above the Kunia farm lots.

The search for the plane started about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the aircraft diverted from its original flight path, but it's not yet known where the plane was headed.

FAA confirms a small Beach 19A fixed wing single-engine aircraft last communicated with air traffic controllers around 6:37 p.m. Friday.

The four on board the airplane have been identified as: Gerrit Evensen, 28, his girlfriend Heather Riley, pilot Dean Hutton, and Alexis Aaron. Their car was found on Lagoon Drive.

A spokeswoman said the four are friends of Lyssa Chapman, of TV's "Dog the Bounty Hunter" fame.

"Chapman and Evensen's sister, Lei Evensen, asks anyone who may have noticed anything off the waters of West Oahu last night to contact the police or Coast Guard," spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said, in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

