Woman in serious condition after fight leads to apparent gunshot

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman was apparently shot Friday night.

According to police, a fight broke out between the victim, a 49-year-woman, and the suspect, 45-year-old Jonathan Tien around 6 p.m. in Hawaii Kai.

It is unclear what started the argument, but police say it escalated. Tien allegedly used a dangerous instrument to assault the woman.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured while trying to intervene.

The two women were taken to the hospital, the 49-year-old was in serious condition.

Tien was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

He remains in custody pending investigation.

