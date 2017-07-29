Monk seal pup rescued after getting trapped in Waikiki Natatorium pool

A mother monk seal and her pup are growing more active on Kaimana beach and in adjacent waters and officials are urging people to stay alert in the area.

Kaimana, the monk seal pup that was born at the beach by the same name, was rescued from the swimming pool at the Waikiki Natatorium on Friday night.

Beach goers and others who have been watching the pup and her mom, Rocky, knew something was wrong when the mother seal began barking frantically and the pup was nowhere to be found.

"Then someone saw the pup here, so I came all the way here and a took a video, so it's clear that the pup is inside the Natatorium," said Amala Sunu, who took a cellphone video of Kaimana in the pool.

Aliza Milette-Winfree, of NOAA, said volunteers were able to get into the natatorium area and pluck Kaimana from the water.

"It is fairly dilapidated, and they were able to provide a safe access point," she said. "It was in a shallow spot. It was in a safe location, and the team was able to capture the animal."

A beachgoer provided a large beach blanket that was used to carry Kaimana into a city golf cart. She remained wrapped in the blanket as the cart sped her back to the beach, where Rocky reunited with her minutes later.

The pup was not hurt.

In a statement, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, "Quick action and close coordination between staff with the Department of Parks and Recreation and NOAA resulted in a speedy reunification of baby and mom. We are also checking how the curious pup made it into the pool and what can be done to prevent that from happening again."

NOAA and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said as the pup becomes stronger, she will likely stray further from her mom. They emphasized that people should remain out of the water near Kaimana Beach as the pup continues to grow.

