Memorial posters, shirts at popular Waikiki surf contest upsetting to victim's mother

An emotional day on the North Shore for the Aikau family as the surfing community came together to say aloha to Reef, the 7-year old who was killed by his father in a murder-suicide earlier this month.

A controversial memorial is on display at a popular surf contest in Waikiki this weekend.

The annual event gives back to the community and honors those who have passed away. But the mother of one of the victims finds the tribute to her son offensive because it includes the man who killed him.

The boy's mother says her husband is a murderer and he should not be honored.

"If you want to put a picture of Reef…that would be very honorable. But to put them together, it's like erasing history and what happened. That Gerald murdered Reef…and to put the murderer with the victim, it's just so heinous and outrageous and disgusting,” said Katherine Aikau.

Police say Reef Aikau, 7, was stabbed to death by his father, Gerald Aikau back in June. Police say Gerald later hanged himself. The heart-wrenching discovery was made at the legendary Aikau compound in Pauoa Valley.

The two are included together on a banner and t-shirts for sale at China Uemura’s 33rd Annual Longboard Surfing Classic at Kuhio Beach.

The longtime surf legend said all the money raised stays in Hawaii and his foundation has donated more than $200,000 to charity.

Uemura said he makes it a point to honor his loved ones who passed away and he did not mean to disrespect anyone.

“Losing my boy Gerald and my boy Reef, it was hard for me…it's more a dedication to them, and everybody at this contest going, ‘Beautiful picture, China. Beautiful picture of Reef and Gerald.’ I said, 'Yeah that's my boy and I gatta do something for them and I'm gonna miss them for the rest of my life,'” said Uemura.

Uemura said Gerald was like a son to him.

Those close to Gerald say he had been dealing with mental health problems and drug addiction for many years.

But domestic violence victims’ advocates say there is nothing that can justify what he did.

“We tend to romanticize things as culture. It's a legendary family. It's a horrible crime. And bringing those two things together I think sometimes is challenging," said Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kreidman.

