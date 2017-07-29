For condo developer, art near construction site is an exhibition of youth creativity

The murals that are feature over construction walls around town are usually done by adults, but at one site along Kapiolani Boulevard, the wall is literally childs play.

The drawings started out on an eleven-inch by eleven-inch piece of paper; eventually, the crayon sketches were blown up to the larger-than-life size visible now on the fence surrounding a condo being built at 1631 Kapiolani..

"People passing by stop walking. They take a look at the kids' drawings and I see smiles on their faces," said developer Tim Yi. "They talk about it, 'Hey, this is a great idea.'"

While many construction projects feature fancy murals, this one stands out for its simplicity.

"I noticed it right away. It's just like my grandkids drawing," said Chris Choi.

"I think it's beautiul. I like seeing children's work out here. It's adorable," added Courtney Ruiz.

Developer Tim Yi came up with the concept after talking to his young son, Isaiah.

"When I asked him, 'Son, what did you learn about community?' On our way back home, he said, 'Daddy, sharing is caring,'" Yi told Hawaii News Now.

That's certainly the theme. The drawings were done by Isaiah and other kids at Unity Preschool, as well as the children of people involved with construction.

The artists range in age from 18 months to 12 years.

You see the progression if you follow the fence left-to-right. Isaiah's drawing is a mix and match.

"Pokemon, boars, and lava and a secret door and a rock," said Isaiah Yi.

Developers encourage artwork on their fences in part as a guard against graffiti, but it doesn't always work. Yi's kid's fence has been tagged several times.

"We had about three, four graffitis, huge graffiti right after we put them up," he said. "I don't know who did it and why they did it. Everybody was upset."

Neighbors liked the art fence so much they donated lights to light the mural at night.

