Videotaped interrogation shows suspect in hours following alleged love-triangle muyrder

Less than two weeks before the start of what's expected to be a sensational murder trial, defense attorneys for Michael Walker have made public a shocking videotaped interrogation taken in the hours after the alleged crime.

The interview, conducted by military investigators, was conducted shortly after the body Catherine Walker was found stabbed to death in the couple's Aliamanu home on November 15, 2014.

During an exchange in the interrogation, Walker says that he believes his lover had killed his wife.

Michael Walker: “Okay? I have a problem … I'm a sex addict. And I'm staying with a frickin' psycho (expletive) … who threatened her life.”

Ian Mitchell, the military investigator: “Threatened your wife's life?”

Walker: “Threatened my wife's life because she wanted to be with me and me only. I didn't think she was going to do it."

The “she” in Walker's interview is Lisa Jackson, Walker’s lover, who later admitted to killing Catherine Walker.

Walker initially told investigators he had no idea why anyone would kill his wife. He also said she was depressed and suicidal because of marital problems they were having – and because the couple was not able to conceive a child.

“I mean, just judging off of what I remember, it almost looks like she took her own life, but I don't know why she would do that,” Walker told investigators.

He initially was not a suspect but was taken to Schofield Barracks by military investigators to be interviewed and searched for potential physical evidence.

Investigators became suspicious after they examined his cell phone. There, they found that he frequented adult websites, and he later told them he received money from other men.

Mitchell (investigator): “Okay. So what's the money for?”

Walker. “To spend time with him.”

Mitchell: “Okay. And it occasionally leads into sex?

Walker: “Yes.”

Walker was later court-martialed by the Army after investigators found child pornography on his computer. He was also accused of accepting cash in exchange for sex with men.

The videotaped 2014 interview was submitted in court on Friday as an exhibit to a defense motion to suppress evidence.

U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway will rule on the matter before the Aug.8 trial, but she indicated that she’ll likely strike sections of the interview taken after Walker invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. Legal experts say that’s the right thing to do.

“It’s unconscionable that they continued interrogating. Once someone invoke their right to have an attorney present, they should stop and they know that,” said attorney Myles Breiner.

