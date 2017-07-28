Lifeguards celebrate 100 years along Oahu's shorelines

Oahu lifeguards are celebrating 100 years in action.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a proclamation celebrating the milestone on Friday.

"As mayor of the city and the county of Honolulu, I am so proud of this group," Caldwell said. "And I want to thank our water safety folks for making this place a better place, just by your presence. "

With millions of visitors a year, Oahu lifeguards have been recognized for their achievements in keeping Oahu’s beaches safe for a century.

"You have the best water-men and water-women in the world," said Peter Davis, president of the United States Lifesaving Association. "And you need it to protect all the diverse groups of tourists that come here."

The territory of Hawaii hired Oahu's first lifeguards on May 2, 1917.

