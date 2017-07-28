Forecast: Tropical Storm Greg to bring humidity, spotty showers to islands

The remnants of Tropical Storm Greg are moving through the state with spotty showers and higher humidity levels.

A drier, less humid air mass is due in Saturday, although a few lingering showers are likely.

Breezy tradewinds will hold firm until Monday when they're set to back off.

Far to the east, tropical storms Irwin and Hilary are doing a dance. The two storms are forecast to merge by the first of next week and then fall apart with little impact on Hawaii weather.

Those storms did send us some wave energy. East shores will get a boost. At the same time, west sides will get some typhoon energy and an increase in surf.

A Small Craft Advisory is effective 6 p.m. for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, along with Maalaea Bay.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.