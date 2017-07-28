Comic Con Honolulu unites celebrities, artists and fans

The third annual Comic Con Honolulu brought hundreds through the doors of the Hawaii Convention Center, but organizers are expecting nearly 10,000 total throughout the weekend.

“I’m excited we are able to give this opportunity to fans who are local in Hawaii and don’t get to go to the mainland,” Faisalah Nud said, one of the organizers of Comic Con Honolulu. “Bringing the guests and stars to them and listening to them and seeing their reactions, is what we do this for.”

Co-organizer Marlon Stodghill was shocked there was nothing like this in Hawaii when first starting a few years ago.

“We just know Hawaii deserves this kind of entertainment — so we are going to make sure they get it,” Stodghill said.

The event began Friday morning with special guests including Kathy Najimy, from “Hocus Pocus” and “King of the Hill,” and voice actors Lex Lang and Sandy Fox.

Najimy took photos and signed autographs for fans throughout the morning before doing a Q&A.

When asked about a potential “Hocus Pocus 2” she said, “It’s bogus.”

Children and adults alike where able to pick her brains about the industry and get to know the comedic actress.

“King of the Hill: it’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had and some of the best writing in television,” Najimy said. “I would love if it came back.”

Jessica Walsh, a fan dressed like the tardis from Doctor Who, was one who really enjoyed the more informational events after being able to participate in a panel with the shows fans.

Others like Kaci Riley and Jennifer Wood — displaying crocheted character dolls and hats — occupied one of the many tables in the Artist Alley.

After attending Comic Con Honolulu last year, the two spent a lot of time creating these dolls for this years convention.

“One of these little dolls will take a day or two depending on other priorities in life,” Riley said.

Leading up to the event, Wood felt more anxious than anything else.

“I’m super stoked, don’t get me wrong,” Wood said. “It’s been a rush and I’m really looking forward to the next couple of days.”

Comic Con brings many people together from professionals, celebrities, local artists and vendors and they are all here to celebrate their love of the comic culture.

“It’s really exciting and I also just love to talk to the people that come too,” Riley said. “There are really interesting people who come to these kinds of things.”

