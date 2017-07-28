What to wear? From Wonder Woman to Superman, they're all at Honolulu's Comic Con

Worlds will merge again at Comic Con Honolulu on Friday bringing celebrities, artists and super fans together from across the islands.

For many special occasions, one of the first things to worry about is what to wear.

Comic Con Honolulu is no different — with a twist, of course.

Hundreds converged on the Hawaii Convention Center on Friday for the event, decked out in their best cosplays, or character costumes.

Among the attendees was Mario Mercado, Jr., who was Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

“It allows you to be someone you are not; instead of being timid, I can be more outgoing,” Mercado said. “You kind of take on the persona of the character that you’re dressed up as.”

Many, like Mercado, have spent countless hours designing their looks.

“It took me three months on and off during the weekends,” Ryan Oshiro said, who was dressed as Cable from the X-Men series.

From handmade costumes to onesies, people walked in ready to display their work of art proudly.

But for fans, the comic convention is more than a place to dress up; it’s a place to meet new people, share new concept art and celebrate all things comics.

David Torres, a father of three, was finally able to attend his first Comic Con ever.

“Now I have an excuse to come — I bring the kids,” Torres said.

His daughter, Gabriela, was dressed as WonderWoman and was very excited to be at her first Comic Con, too.

“WonderWoman is my favorite,” she said. “I saw the movie twice.”

Next time, they said, the entire family will dress as a mix of Marvel and DC characters.

As far as planning goes, most have already decided who their cosplays will be each day of the event, which means a host of characters will step into the convention center ready to shine.

Comic Con Honolulu runs through Sunday.

