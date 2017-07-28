Police looking for driver who hit 5-year-old with SUV and then fled

Police are looking for a driver who hit a 5-year-old in Ewa Beach on Thursday and then fled.

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Prescott Sonoma subdivision.

Witnesses say a large black SUV clipped the boy as he rode his bike near his home at the corner of Kauoha and Pukanala Street.

Witnesses say the child was hit so hard a piece of the SUV's bumper fell off the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly got out of the car, picked up the evidence and took off.

“My 8-year-old son picked up Everett and brought him to the garage,” said the boy’s father, Bryce Davis. “He was crying. He was screaming. We ended up taking him to the hospital. His knee was really scraped up and he said he was having stomach pains. It could have been way, way worse."

Doctors said the boy suffered a mild concussion. He was released from the hospital Thursday evening.

If you have any information on this case, call police.

