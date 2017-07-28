Herringbone restaurant to open in Waikiki

Herringbone Waikiki is now accepting reservations ahead of its opening on August 2 on the third level Grand Lanai at International Market Place.

Spawned in La Jolla California, Herringbone’s coastal cuisine concept focuses on wild, line-caught fish and the freshest produce from ocean, ranch and field. The menus are carefully crafted to combine an abundant selection of seafood with responsibly-sourced meat and local, sustainable produce.

This ocean-to-table philosophy is well suited to Hawaii which is home to the only fish auction between Maine and Tokyo. The menu offered at Herringbone Waikiki, overseen by Chef Chad Horton, will be anchored by classics such as the signature “Salt & Brine” raw bar featuring succulent Kualoa Ranch oysters, octopus, Maine Lobster, Alaskan King Crab, and signature seafood towers available three ways: Dinghy, Sail Boat and Yacht. Other must-try dishes include whole fish ceviche made with fresh local catch, citrus, fresno chili and cilantro, and mushroom carbonara with udon noodles, locally sourced mushrooms and an organic free range farm raised egg.

Organic and sustainably-grown produce is being sourced from Mari’s Gardens, a local aquaponics and hydroponic farm. A bountiful assortment of greens, bok choy, tomatoes, beets, baby carrots, pea tendrils and fruit including mango and citrus are being grown especially for the restaurant.

“We’ve had an amazing time exploring Oahu which has been our inspiration in putting together the menu for Herringbone Waikiki,” says Chef Horton. “We want this restaurant to be a place where people can gather together to enjoy good food in great company.”

Chef Horton brings over 20 years of international, gastronomic experience to Herringbone Waikiki. He has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and trained under highly-renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Joachim Splichal and David Féau.

To accompany the menu, Herringbone Waikiki will also feature a list of specialty cocktails.

The Grand Lanai setting will enhance the refined yet relaxed, beachy ambiance and whimsical aesthetic that is typical of Herringbone. Brunch, lunch, oyster hour and dinner will be offered amidst a lush garden landscape with oceanic decor, along with specialty cocktails, craft beers and wines. A large, green living wall will create a lush focal point and will be a reminder of the fresh and natural ingredients used in the kitchen directly behind it.

For reservations, please visit http://herringboneeats.com/locations/waikiki/ or call 808-797-2435. Ample parking is available with discounted validated rates with the first hour free. Valet parking is also available.

Herringbone will be located at the International Market Place, 2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Hawaii with indoor and outdoor dining options available.

