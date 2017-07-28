Taliah Dancil competes in Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'

Taliah Dancil recently moved to Hawaii from El Paso, Texas. She won the Food Network's "Chopped Junior." Now she's competing in "Guy's Grocery Games." She stopped by to talk about her experience on the shows and how she got interested in cooking. Taliah also told us what kind of show she would like to host if she ever got the opportunity. And she did it all while making pasta.

