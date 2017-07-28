Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ala Wai

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Ala Wai. Ala Wai, literally meaning waterway is a man made canal which was created in order to drain the wetlands of Waikiki in 1921. Deemed "unsanitary" by then President of the Territorial Board of Health, Lucis Pinkham, Waikiki's agricultural land and fishponds were filled in and sold/leased to make way for commercial development. Walter Dillingham's Hawaiian Dredging Company won the contract to construct the Ala Wai canal. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Ala Wai.
