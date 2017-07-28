Billy V: Hokulea's song, 'Hawaii Five-0' season 8

Chad Takatsugi wrote the song for the arrival home of Hokule'a just prior to it's homecoming in Hawaii. He wrote the song while in Japan on tour, and recorded the video of the song to share with everyone on the day Hokule'a arrived home. Coming soon, the song will be available for purchase. The artists in Japan were spotted in the recording studios, recording the song and getting it ready for release. Proceeds from the sale of the single will go towards the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

Season 8 filming for Hawaii Five-0 is already underway. Chris Vance will also return to play a British secret agent that appeared in Season 7. Vance may have more appearances as Season 8 progresses. Earlier this month CBS revealed the addition of two new characters Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale. This is after the departure of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park was announced.

