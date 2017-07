Convicted child sex offender and former Army medic Michael Walker is set to appear before a federal judge on Friday.

Motions in the hearing are related to Walker’s murder charges.

He’s accused of conspiring with his lover, Ailsa Jackson, to kill his wife at their home on the Aliamanu Military Reservation in 2014.

Jackson has agreed to testify against him in court.

Walker has already been convicted of sexually abusing a child and for child pornography in separate cases.

His murder trial is set to begin next month.

