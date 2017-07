Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that forced officers to close off the Fort Shafter off-ramp on the Moanalua Freeway early Friday.

It started around 1:30 a.m.

HPD said a 24-year-old man reportedly used some kind of weapon to rob someone else. That suspect was captured, but another suspect fled and is still on the run.

Police temporarily closed the Fort Shafter off-ramp, along with the intersection of Middle and King streets. All lanes have since been reopened.

Authorities have not released further details.

