A celebration of life will be held Friday for one of the victims in the deadly Marco Polo highrise fire.

Britt Reller, 54, will be remembered at Central Union Church. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m.

Reller was an in-flight manager at Hawaiian Airlines.

He died in his 26th-floor unit along with his mother, 85-year-old Melba Dilley, and their dog when the blaze happened on July 14.

The third victim was 71-year-old Joann Kuwata, who also lived on the 26th floor.

