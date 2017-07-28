HECO to power nearly 18K homes with energy from solar farms

Hawaiian Electric is agreeing to buy power from what could become Hawaii's largest solar facility.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige's plan to make solar energy available to the masses by creating a community program has not taken off after two years of deliberation.

Solar farms will soon provide power to nearly 18,000 Oahu homes.

The Public Utilities Commission recently approved Hawaiian Electric Company's application to purchase renewable energy from three different solar farms in Central, and North Oahu.

The Kawailoa Farm in Waialua, Waipio Solar near Wahiawa and Lanikuhana Solar will provide nearly 110 megwatts of solar energy to HECO through a new project.

HECO says the electricity will be priced on average at 10.8 cents per kilowatt hour, and that the company takes no mark-up or profit on electricity purchased from independent power producers. HECO also says the savings will be passed on to customers.

The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2019.

