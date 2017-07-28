Lenient homeschooling rules could let abused children slip under the radar

Bail for the Big Island parents who are accused of starving their child to death last year have trial dates scheduled for late this year.

CPS had been in contact with Hawaii girl starved to death since she was a toddler

Henrietta Stone spoke softly and kept her head down during her first court appearance Tuesday.

Parents who want to homeschool their kids don't encounter any resistance, not even if they're under investigation by the Child Protective Services.

A Hawaii News Now investigation has found, there is only one form to fill out, form 4140, to request that a child be pulled from the public school system.

We've also learned, the Hawaii State Department of Education does not have the authority to deny any request.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth wants to change that and he already has the support of several lawmakers.

"Anybody can pull a kid out for homeschooling," says Roth, who is drafting legislation that would require the DOE to provide the information to CPS for review before approving an application. Roth says his proposed bill would require further review if a family is in the CPS system and a family court judge would intervene.

It would close a loophole that has allows child abusers to pull the kids from the school system where educators are mandatory reporters, meaning they have to notify authorities if they believe a student is in danger.

The push for better oversight comes just days after the arrests of Kevin Lehano and Tiffany Stone, the parents of 9-year old Shaelynn Lehano Stone, who died last year from starvation. Her grandmother, Henrietta Halaka Stone had custody of the girl. All three are charged with murder.

The 9-year old had been in the CPS system since she was a toddler, but her family was allowed to pull her out of Hilo Union Elementary School in November of 2015. Seven months later, she was found unconscious in her Hilo town apartment. She died hours later.

A former neighbor who did not want her name used, says she and others who lived close to the family had called police before to report suspected abuse.

"I know that CPS was involved in this case," the woman told us, "Why would you let those parents homeschool their children when school is the only place where a lot of times the injuries can be found?"

Another flaw in the approval process, tests are supposed to be given to homeschooled students every year but in a statement the DOE tells us, "Parents may choose whether or not to have their child participate in the annual Smarter Balanced Assessment." So there could be no follow up once a child is out of the system.

"Common sense dictates that we don't allow a child to become invisible when there's been any history of abuse," says State Senator Josh Green, who is the Chair of the Human Services Committee. He says he will sponsor Roth's bill and introduce it when the next session begins in January. "It's not too much to ask to have coordination between Department of Education and Department of Human Services." CPS is part of the Department of Human Services.

Shaelynn Lehano Stone was not just isolated from educators, but from others in the community.

Another neighbor, Makana Rossetti says his niece and nephew would play with Shaelynn's siblings, but that she was never allowed outside the apartment. He is also floored that the state doesn't follow up when kids in the CPS system are no longer enrolled.

Mitch Roth hopes to have his legislation drafted by September.

