Kunia brush fire that got dangerously close to homes now contained

The brush fire that came dangerously close to homes in Kunia is now 100 percent contained, Honolulu fire officials say.

Honolulu firefighters stayed overnight on the scene of the fast-moving brush fire that initially broke out on Thursday.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said light winds and rain helped douse the flame.

Although the blaze got close to homes, there was no property damage or any injuries, he said.

The blaze first sparked around 11:42 a.m., and nearly 50 firefighters worked to put out the the flames, both by air and in several areas on the ground. Smoke could be seen for miles.

Residents also used hoses to wet dry brush.

"It's scary. Big flames!" said resident Shaylin Eligio, earlier in the day. "It didn't look that bad, but now it is."

Blustery winds helped the flames jump Kunia Road and race across patches of dry brush.

In some areas, the flames got within 30 feet of area homes, residents said. No homes were evacuated because of the fire, but several residents opted to leave the area voluntarily because of heavy smoke.

But by 4 p.m., the fire was significantly smaller and no homes were under immediate threat.

Seems like my neighborhood is no longer threatened by the fire thanks to HFD. It got within about thirty feet. pic.twitter.com/jE8EnjmLjv — katie (@katiepuanani) July 28, 2017

Several residents said the blaze isn't surprising given the amount of dry grass in the area.

"It's frustrating. I wish the fire department would do a controlled burn of this area so when a fire breaks out, we don't have to deal with this," said resident Tadd Rienstra.

Resident Cheryle Stuart was among those using hoses to douse dry brush.

She said she wasn't sure if she was accomplishing much, but felt she needed to do something to pitch in.

"It's just more for peace of mind than anything else," she said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said 13 fire units, including four tanker units, responded, with potentially more crews being called to assist.

Kunia Road at Anonui Street was closed for several hours as the blaze was raging, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

