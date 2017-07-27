Firefighters battling wind-whipped blaze in Kunia

Both directions of Kunia Road are closed at Anonui Street as firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire.

Blustery winds are spreading the flames, which jumped Kunia Road and are heading toward area homes.

Some 32 firefighters are at the scene of the fire, which is also being fought by air.

The blaze started about 11:42 a.m., and smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles.

The Honolulu Fire Department said 13 fire units, including four tanker units, are at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.