HFD analysis: Marco Polo highrise blaze was actually a 7-alarm fire

The Marco Polo highrise blaze that killed three, injured a dozen and damaged hundreds of units was actually a seven-alarm fire, the Honolulu Fire Department determined in a post-incident analysis Thursday.

HFD had originally called the fire on July 14 a five-alarm blaze, but amended the status Thursday after reviewing the incident and the department's response.

More than 120 firefighters and 15 fire engines responded to the fire.

Capt. David Jenkins, HFD spokesman, said he's been a firefighter for 25 years and this is the biggest, most complex fire he has ever seen.

"I can honestly say ... this is one of the largest fires that the Honolulu fire department responded to and one of the most destructive fires in Honolulu's recent history," Jenkins said. "

The post-incident analysis comes as the fire department is facing criticism over its response to the highrise fire.

HFD officials said their analysis found that about one-third of the department's resources and equipment were used on the fire.

And, they said, firefighters saved at least five people on the 26th floor, where the blaze originated.

"We're reviewing the lessons learned. Things that went well that we'd like to repeat. Also things that we could take away and do better next time," said Jenkins, adding that about 30 to 40 firefighters who were at the highrise fire attended Thursday's meeting."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

