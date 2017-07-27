Rainbow Warriors open fall camp on positive note

The Rainbow Warriors headed into the first day of fall camp with relatively high expectations surrounding the team - and on their first day of practice they lived up to the hype according to 'Bows second-year head coach, Nick Rolovich.

"I think they were hungry," said Rolovich following his first practice with the team since spring camp. "I wanted so bad for that to be an ugly, sloppy, lazy practice. But, credit to the assistant coaches and the players - what they did over the summer. Their hunger is still there. They've got more to prove and the way they come out.. There was interceptions, but there were big plays on both sides."

Rolovich especially praised the team's defense today. The Rainbow Warriors defensive units had a number of takeaways during Thursday's practice. It was an opening day performance that junior linebacker, Jahlani Tavai attributes to chemistry among the group and hard work put in during the off-season.

"I think it went well," said Tavai following practice. "By far one of the best first days I've ever had, or as a team... Last year was our transition stage, this year we're just trying to make sure that we perfect everything... All the boys - we're pretty hungry right now. We just want to come out here and show the coaches what we have."

While it was a big day for the 'Bows defense, Rolovich was also pleased with what he saw out of returning starting quarterback, Dru Brown. The junior from California, who debuted his new number two jersey today at camp, didn't disappoint. However, Rolo says there's still some rust he needs to shake-off.

"Dru made some great throws and big plays. But, he said, 'Coach I went four-for-four last set.' I said, 'Ok.' Next set he goes one-for-four, throws a pick," I said 'take it easy'" Rolovich laughed.

Rolo also said it was clear the chemistry between Brown and UH's receiving corps hasn't missed a beat during the long break between spring ball and fall camp.

"It feels good to come out here and know everyone and be able to take that next step in my game and as a leader" said Brown. "We were pretty much out there all the time [during the off-season]. So the chemistry really didn't go anywhere. If anything it's gotten better."

The Rainbow Warriors resume camp tomorrow morning. It's the second of nine practices that are open to the public.

