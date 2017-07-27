State’s largest rodeo returns to New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo with 4 exciting shows

Hawaii’ Queen of Country Music, Dita Holifield has stepped up to the plate again alongside Bud and Katy Gibson, owners of New Town & Country Stables to bring back Hawaii’s largest and most exciting Rodeo to Waimanalo for its 4th straight year.

Veteran’s United Home Loans of Hawaii presents the Cutter, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram ALL American Rodeo brought to you by the Star Advertiser. Four big shows are schedules this year, including 7pm shows Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th, along with a 12 noon and 7pm show on Saturday, July 29th. Doors open at 5pm. Each show will feature a myriad of exciting rodeo events, including: Bull and bronc riding, double mugging, match barrel racing and much more!

The All American Rodeo is the perfect family friendly event with plenty of keiki and family activities including a Fish Family Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Mechanical Bull Riding, Half-Time Mascot/Knockerball Bash, Vendor Village, Automotive and Motorcycle Displays, and more!

Discount Pre-Sale tickets are available for purchase online at HawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com, HawaiiSalem.com, and HonoluluBoxOffice.com. Walk-up Tickets may also be purchased on event days subject to availability.

For additional event, sponsor and ticket purchase information giddy on up to HawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.