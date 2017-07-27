Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner to visit Windward Oahu

For the second time since Koolaupoko was named a Blue Zones Project community demonstration site, Blue Zones founder and best-selling author Dan Buettner will visit Kaneohe to inspire residents with his message of how they can live longer, healthier, happier lives.

The event will be held on Friday, July 28, from 6-9 p.m. at Windward Mall Center Court and is free and open to the public.

Blue Zones Project is one of the many ways HMSA is working to build a healthier Hawaii. Through this community-led well-being initiative, HMSA wants to bring grocery stores, restaurants, faith-based organizations, schools, worksites, and community members together to make healthy choices easier through small changes in the environment we live in.

“I’m excited to visit Koolaupoko again. They’ve been working toward Blue Zones Project Approval since 2015, and it will be nice to reenergize the community in championing this well-being initiative,” said Buettner.

As a National Geographic fellow, Buettner traveled the world with a team of experts and found five areas – or Blue Zones – where men and women were living 10 years longer than most Americans. At Windward Mall, he’ll share what he learned from his travels and talk about how easy it is to improve your well-being by following what he calls the Power 9 common lifestyle principles. These are practices that the men and women living in these Blue Zones are doing to live longer.

Koolaupoko was the first Oahu community selected for Blue Zones Project, thanks to the coordinated efforts of key community leaders in Kaneohe. Since 2015, more than 15 businesses have earned Blue Zones Project approval, and a dozen schools and several faith-based organizations have completed their registration. Earlier this year, three additional Oahu communities joined the Blue Zones movement. They are the 4Ms (Manoa, Makiki, McCully, and Moiliili), Wahiawa, and Kapolei/Ewa.

“To be able to host the founder of Blue Zones Project in Koolaupoko is an honor and we hope it will inspire people to get involved and improve their well-being,” said Cherie Andrade, community program manager of Blue Zones Project Koolaupoko. “Being able to hear Dan Buettner share first-hand what he learned from men and women living past 100 years old in Blue Zones is a unique opportunity.”

To learn more about Blue Zones Project Hawaii email BlueZonesProjectHawaii@sharecare.com, or visit hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

