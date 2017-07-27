Billy V: Spicer's job opportunities, Larry David & Bernie Sanders, 'Justice League' poster tease, Aulii's new gig

Sean Spicer is currently being courted by a number of TV news channels. Page Six reported Wednesday that Spicer has "been seen coming out of high-level meetings at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News in Manhattan." That ABC one was, supposedly, was for "Dancing With the Stars"

Now we know why Larry David's imitation of Bernie Sanders was so good: they're related! On an upcoming episode of the P-B-S ' "Finding Your Roots" David found out that he is genealogically tied to the Senator from Vermont. David mentioned the connection between the two during an interview Wednesday night. However, David couldn't remember the exact link, saying Sanders is "like a third cousin or something." David repeatedly imitated Sanders on 'Saturday Night Live', during the presidential campaign. His show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returns to air in October.

Local Boy Jason Momoa is on a new Justice League poster as Aquaman. With all the buzz around it, you'd think the movie was coming out soon. But it doesn't hit theaters until November 17th. By the way, we're noticing they're using the Superman logo, but Superman isn't there. The poster is also pretty colorful - which is new for DC comics. Its films have usually been dark and somber.

Hawaii's own Auli'i Cravalho is adding fashion model to her growing resume. The Moana star is the new face of Wallflower jeans. She posted this image on social media today. Auli'i says she is excited to be the newest brand ambassador. Also coming up for the young star -- is a role in NBC's new drama "Rise."

