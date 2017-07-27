Big Island officials to enforce no-camping policy at Kona park

In an effort to improve a local park, Hawaii County officials say they're cracking down on a homeless encampment in Kona.

The county announced on Thursday that they will enforce a no-camping policy at the Old Kona Airport State Park beginning on August 2.

“This is a comprehensive effort involving the community, state and county government, service organizations, businesses and volunteers, to make this a better place,” Assistant Housing Administrator Lance Niimi said in a news release.

The policy calls for all belongings to be removed from the area, and the homeless are being instructed to leave by the aforementioned date.

Outreach groups, including HOPE Services and Veterans Outreach, have been reaching out to homeless persons to provide housing options and services. There are limited spaces at homeless shelters being offered to families, elderly and those with housing priority.

An alternative site for homeless in the area is being considered by the mayor’s office and could be available by the end of the year.

The police will be monitoring the area to enforce the policy and prevent homeless people from returning.

