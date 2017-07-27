Big Island officials to enforce no-camping policy at Kona park

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
Newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form.More >>
Both directions of Kunia Road are closed at Anonui Street as firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire.More >>
The city of Honolulu lacks staff to tackle fraud and handle its technical infrastructure, according to a new city audit.More >>
