Forecast: Brace for a warm afternoon with temps up to 90 degrees

Passing showers this morning then a warm, sunny afternoon.

The high in Honolulu will be 90 degrees.

Trades will blow 10-20 mph and try to keep you cool.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Greg will dampen us starting as early as this evening and continue through much of Saturday. Expect high humidity and showers that at times could be heavy, particularly on Friday.

The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Irwin and Hurricane Hilary has them staying far to our east and eventually crossing paths and becoming one storm. It's something called the Fujiwhara effect.

Surf is slightly elevated south and east. Bigger waves are expected east and west, both due to energy sent our way by tropical systems at the far reaches of the Pacific.

Waves today will be 4-6 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

