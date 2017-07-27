Mayor Caldwell to sign bill outlawing use of electronics in crosswalks

The City Council wants you to put that phone down when you're crossing the street.

City Council: Get off the phone! (when you're crossing the street)

It's already illegal to use your phone while driving, but Honolulu City Council members are considering a measure that would make it illegal to use or look at a cell phone or other mobile electronic devices when crossing a street or highway -- even if you're in a marked crosswalk.

It could soon be illegal to look at your cellphone while crossing the street

Using an electronic device while crossing the street on Oahu will soon be illegal.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is expected to sign into law Bill 6 Thursday, which bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other electronic devices while crossing the street.

After Caldwell puts the pen to the paper, the new law will go into effect beginning Oct. 25.

The first violation can earn a pedestrian a fine between $15 to $35. Additional violations then raise to $75 to $99.

The measure, known as the electronic devices pedestrian safety bill, was introduced by Councilman Brandon Elefante and aims to increase responsibility of pedestrians while on the road.

Some have called the bill "intrusive" and "another attempt at local government overreach," while supporters feel it is needed to keep pedestrians safe and distraction free.

Mayor Caldwell will sign the bill at 2 p.m. Thursday at Tamarind Park on Bishop street. Members of HPD, traffic safety officials and student advocates from Aiea High School will be at the signing.

