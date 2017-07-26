Forecast: Dry conditions, breezy winds to hang on till end of week

The breezy winds will hold firm Thursday, slowing Friday through the weekend. Drier conditions are taking over, but a batch of moisture ahead of the remnants of Tropical Depression Greg are forecast to move over the state Friday. Scattered showers will linger through Saturday, drying up Sunday.

Tropical Depression Greg is into the Central Pacific. It's still more than 1,000 miles east of the islands. Greg is expected to drift well south of us over the next week. We are also watching Hurricanes Irwin and Hilary stacking up behind Greg. Today is a good day to update your hurricane kit. Hurricane season continues until December 1.

Surf is slightly elevated along east shores due to the trade winds. Some additional energy from the hurricanes in the East Pacific will push up the surf Friday into the weekend. South side is seeing a series of small swells this week. West side shorelines will get a boost from a typhoon in the West Pacific this weekend.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

