Judge in TMT contested case hearing recommends project move forward

The state "put the cart before the horse" when it issued a permit for construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope before a contested case hearing on the issue was resolved, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim’s plans for a Mauna Kea cultural park is facing strong opposition from Thirty Meter Telescope protesters.

A former Circuit Court judge has recommended that the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project be allowed to move forward atop Mauna Kea.

The recommendation now goes to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

Circuit Court Judge Riki May Amano made the recommendation more than a month after final arguments in a lengthy contested case hearing wrapped up.

In making the decision, Amano had to weigh hundreds of exhibits and hours of testimony.

Amano had no deadline for making her recommendation in the case, but TMT officials hope to re-start construction in April.

Following the Land Board's vote, the issue will undoubtedly head to the state Supreme Court.

The project has become the source of controversy over its planned location on Mauna Kea, which is land sacred to Native Hawaiians.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. David Ige thanked Amano for her work and said his office is reviewing the conditions included in her decision.

"Regardless of the BLNR's ultimate decision, I support the co-existence of astronomy and culture on Mauna Kea along with better management of the mountain," Ige said, in a statement.

In December 2015, the state Supreme Court ruled the state's permit for construction of the large telescope invalid, saying officials had "put the cart before the horse" in issuing the permit before a contested case hearing was held.

The court sent the issue back to state Circuit Court so a contested case hearing could be held.

Work on the $1.4 billion telescope has been stalled since April 2015, when large protests blocked crews from going up the mountain.

Opponents of the telescope argue it would be culturally and environmentally detrimental.

TMT officials had originally planned for eight years of construction, which would have meant the telescope would be operational by 2024.

To read Amano's full recommendation, click here.

This story will be updated.

