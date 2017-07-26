Trash removed by the tons from Kauai's Kalalau Valley in cleanup efforts

Some 17 people were arrested earlier this week after occupying restricted space in Kauai's Kalalau Valley without a permit.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to crack down on campers illegally occupying restricted areas of Kauai's Kalalau Valley.

Ongoing efforts by the Department of Land and natural Resources to ensure the health of Kauai's Kalalau Valley is paying off, officials say.

By Darius Kila

HNN Summer Intern

KALALAU, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources removed nearly 11 tons of garbage from the Napali Coast in ongoing efforts to clean up the area DLNR officials reported Wednesday.

The Kalalau section of the coast has seen monthly cleanups since the beginning of this year. June alone had five designated clean up days.

Over the last couple of years, DOCARE officers under the DLNR have cited and arrested illegal squatters in the area. They've also dismantled illegal campsites that were polluting Kalalau valley.

“We’ve made it very clear that we have zero tolerance for illegal activity in our state’s largest and most remote state park,” said State Park Administrator Curt Cottrell. “Over the past two years we’ve made significant progress in dismantling illegal, long-term camps both at Kalalau beach and in more remote locations in Kalalau Valley.”

Park staff are also concerned about environmental degradation and health risks associated with public defecation in the forest and along the streams.

Regular monthly maintenance operations consist of rubbish and human waste removal, weed trimming and upkeep of signage and camp trails and comfort stations.

The Division of State Parks plans to renew its request to the Hawaii State Legislature next year for permanent staffing at Kalalau to maintain the park’s wilderness character, protect cultural sites and to provide visitor information.

The 11-mile trail is open to the public but requires proper permits to camp overnight.

The public is urged to report all illegal activity to law enforcement.

