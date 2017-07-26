For doctors and nurses certifying patients for marijuana use, host of unknowns remain

After school, 8-year-old MJ loves taking water balloons and popping them in them in the backyard. Just feet away, her mother, Jari Sugano, grows marijuana plants. She uses the medical cannabis to treat MJ's symptoms for a severe form of epilepsy. Over the years, she's used different varieties including 'purple indica.' Right now, her plants aren't flowering so there's no strong smell, but she rotates them in stages to keep the fumes down. "We started moving over to plants with h...More >>
After school, 8-year-old MJ loves taking water balloons and popping them in them in the backyard. Just feet away, her mother, Jari Sugano, grows marijuana plants. She uses the medical cannabis to treat MJ's symptoms for a severe form of epilepsy. Over the years, she's used different varieties including 'purple indica.' Right now, her plants aren't flowering so there's no strong smell, but she rotates them in stages to keep the fumes down. "We started moving over to plants with h...More >>
Hawaii's medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be moving a step closer to their first sales. More than a year after the state began allowing the sale of medical cannabis...More >>
Hawaii's medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be moving a step closer to their first sales. More than a year after the state began allowing the sale of medical cannabis...More >>
Sprawling communities are growing on the embankments above the H-1 Freeway.More >>
Sprawling communities are growing on the embankments above the H-1 Freeway.More >>
PHOTOS: Maui crossfitters break a sweat to help sick childrenMore >>
PHOTOS: Maui crossfitters break a sweat to help sick childrenMore >>
This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor RetreatMore >>
This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor RetreatMore >>
PHOTOS: Former President Bill Clinton on OahuMore >>
PHOTOS: Former President Bill Clinton on OahuMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>