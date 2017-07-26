Are you a blood donor? The Blood Bank of Hawaii needs your help

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking donors to step up as the organization faces a shortage.

The organization called for help on social media on Wednesday, saying, “We have only about a day’s supply of the universal blood types O-positive and O-negative."

The blood bank provides life-saving blood to 18 hospitals statewide for a wide range of treatments, including accident victims and surgical procedures.

To schedule an appointment, call 848-4770 or schedule online.

All Hawaii Blood Bank locations:

