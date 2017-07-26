Rainbow Warriors open fall camp on Thursday

The Rainbow Warriors will open fall camp on Thursday morning bright and early. The 'Bows will report to their first practice of the season at 6:30 a.m. at Cooke Field tomorrow.

The 'Bows return three preseason all-conference honorees in junior linebacker Jahlani Tavai, offensive lineman Dejon Allen, and safety Trayvon Henderson. They also welcome back five players who are in early consideration on national award watch lists including Tavai, running back Diocemy Saint Juste, center Asotui Eli, tight end Metuisela Unga, and snapper Noah Borden.

Hawaii is looking to build on their success last season under then first-year head coach, Nick Rolovich. Rolovich led the 'Bows to their first bowl appearance in more than half a decade in 2016.

After beating Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl for UH's first win since 2006, Hawaii ended the year with a 7-7 record. That's the first time the team has had a record of .500 or better since 2010.

The first practice of the 2017 fall camp is open to the public along with eight others listed below.

2017 HAWAII FOOTBALL PUBLIC PRACTICES:

Thursday, July 27 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30 OFF Monday, July 31 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 OFF

