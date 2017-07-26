Match-ups released for 2017 Diamond Head Classic

Match-ups were released for the 2017 Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday morning. The tournament will feature eight teams who will play 12 games between Dec. 22-25 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

This year's field includes Akron, Davidson, Hawaii, and five NCAA tournament participants from last year in Miami, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Princeton and USC.

Two of those teams, Middle Tennessee and Princeton will open the tournament on the Dec. 22, while the opening day finale will feature the Rainbow Warriors and the Miami Hurricanes. In total their will be four games on day one of the tournament, all will air on ESPNU.