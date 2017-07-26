Streetlight, sewer projects on Pali Highway to likely last through most of 2020

Later this year, the state Department of Transportation will begin installing LED streetlights – among various types of other maintenance work – on Oahu's Pali Highway, between Vineyard Boulevard in Honolulu and Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe.

"We're taking out all of the light poles that are out there, we're taking out all of the conduits that are next to it," said Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of HDOT's Highways Division.

A portion of the grassy median on the Pali will also be paved over as part of the project, allowing existing traffic lanes to be slid toward the center to create a safe zone for workers.

"During the daytime, we may have one to two lanes closed, but not during the peak periods," Sniffen added.

While the streetlight changes are going on, work crews will be repaving almost the entire highway. Next summer, the city will get involved, removing sewer lines alongside streams in the Dowsett Highlands area so that they can install new sewer mains in Nuuanu Valley.

"In the long run, it's better for the environment. We're hoping to add capacity, if people want to build (additional dwellings) for affordable housing," Environmental Services director Lori Kahikina said. "So in the long run, it'll be better for them."

It may not be better for some area residents. State and city officials have both expressed interest in getting some of the work done at night.

"If we can get approval from the Department of Health to work at night, that will compress the construction period for the public to have to deal with," Kahikina said.

If they are granted the variance, Sniffen says the entire project can be finished by the end of 2020. Both agencies will a make public presentation tonight in the cafeteria at Nuuanu Elementary School.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

