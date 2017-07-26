Hawaiian Airlines hiring for Kahului Airport

By Darius Kila

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Interested in working for Hawaiian Airlines?

The airline wants to hire personnel for the Kahului Airport.

Open positions include customer service agents and ramp service employees.

There will be two informational sessions about the positions on Aug. 2 at the University of Hawaii Maui College. The application deadline is Aug. 11.

On-site interviews will be scheduled in Kahului on Aug. 17 for ramp service candidates and Aug. 21 for customer service agents.

Interested candidates can apply by clicking here.

