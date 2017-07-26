Police investigate media leaks linked to deadly Marco Polo blaze

It's been four days since a fierce five-alarm fire destroyed hundreds of units in a Moilili highrise apartment building.

It's been four days since a fierce five-alarm fire destroyed hundreds of units in a Moilili highrise apartment building.

Investigation into fatal Marco Polo fire expands to include other agencies

Investigation into fatal Marco Polo fire expands to include other agencies

The president of the fire department's union said he's gotten a number of complaints from firefighters who say they didn't have proper resources to respond to the massive blaze at the Marco Polo highrise that killed three , injured a dozen more and damaged hundreds of units.

The president of the fire department's union said he's gotten a number of complaints from firefighters who say they didn't have proper resources to respond to the massive blaze at the Marco Polo highrise that killed three , injured a dozen more and damaged hundreds of units.

The chief of the Honolulu Fire Department filed a police report to try and find out who leaked a confidential HFD document related to the massive Marco Polo blaze, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The document, a log of dispatch calls during the fire response, included confidential access codes to the Kapiolani Boulevard building.

It was leaked to a Honolulu media organization. Hawaii News Now did not receive or report on the leaked document.

Sources say Fire Chief Manuel Neves complained that release of the document violated Hawaii’s open records law, which includes criminal penalties for those who intentionally release confidential government documents.

And the chief's criminal complaint thrusts the Honolulu Police Department into an ongoing battle between HFD executives and the firefighters union over the department's response to the Marco Polo fire, which killed three people on July 14 and damaged scores of units.

Firefighters and their union have complained that the administration did not follow established policies as personnel battled the five-alarm fire.

Among the complaints — that the assistant chief of operations did not show up at the scene and that the Mobile Command Center was delayed.

On Wednesday, union President Bobby Lee called the chief's police complaint “an intimidation tactic” meant to keep firefighters silent.

Meanwhile, Neves told police that he was willing to prosecute a firefighter who apparently provided that document, according to sources.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.