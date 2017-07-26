Hawaii destinations among top trending travel spots

Oahu has some of the nation’s top trending travel destinations for this summer, according to a report by TripAdvisor.

The online booking company ranked the top 25 travel destinations based on consumer traffic habits.

Hawaii’s own Kualoa and Hanauma Bay made the list.

Kualoa attractions came in as the fifth most searched for destinations as online interest increased by 36 percent over the past year.

Kualoa Ranch, a 4,000-acre private nature reserve, is known as the backdrop of Jurassic Park and other Hollywood movies.

Visitors can visit the movie’s filming sites, or ride horseback and ATVs through the valley.

Hanauma Bay came in 20th place among TripAdvisor travelers, an increase of 11 percent since last year.

The bay was declared a protected marine life conservation area in 1957 and sees more than 3,000 visitors a day.

Dr. Beaches named Hanauma Bay the best beach in America for 2016.

Visitors can snorkel to their hearts content with multiple snorkel tours including transportation, safety education and equipment.

