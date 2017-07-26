Hawaii's 'Spider-Man' star scores another big role

Three years ago, in a classroom on the Kalihi campus of Damien Memorial School, Jacob Batalon was faced with the same daunting dilemma that thousands of high school students across the state must also embrace.

Hawaii's Spider-Man star 'found himself' during journey to Hollywood

By Darius Kila

HNN Summer Intern

Damien Memorial School alum and "Spider-Man" actor Jacob Batalon just landed another big acting gig.

Batalon, who was born and raised in the islands, will be in an MGM project titled "Every Day," according to entertainment site Deadline.

The young adult romance is based on the New York Times best-selling novel by David Levithan. The story follows a 16-year-old, who falls in love with a spirit named “A,” a traveling soul who wakes each morning in a different body.

Angourie Rice of "The Beguiled" will be playing the lead role, Rhiannon.

Batalon will be featured alongside other big names, including Emmy Award winner Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Lucas Jade Zumann and Owen Teague.

The movie is currently set to be shot Toronto.

Batalon is a 2014 graduate of Damien. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which Batalon plays Spider-Man's best friend, has grossed upwards of $200 million.

