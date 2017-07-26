Honolulu ranked among most educated US cities

Honolulu is one of the most educated cities in the United States, a new report released Tuesday concluded.

The city took the no. 31 spot among 150 U.S. cities.

The report by WalletHub, a personal-finance website, compared the percentage of high school and college degree holders, average university quality and both the racial and gender education gap.

Honolulu, in the top 25 percent of educated cities, was ranked above large cities like New York, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

According to the report, greater growth in the educational attainment of the workforce results in increased productivity, resulting in more tax dollars for the state — and Honolulu was ranked 38 in educational attainment.

The least educated cities: McAllen, Edinburg and Mission — all in Texas.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.