Geek Beat: All about Google

The numbers are in and tech giant Google has reported that its revenue is up despite being fined over $2 billion in an antitrust ruling. Google has also reinvested in and is re-releasing its Google glass and is re-branding it as Google Glass: Enterprise in order to appeal to its business clientele.

They will also soon be releasing Android O, the new operating system for Google based mobile devices. The latest software will include a picture-in-picture function as well as all the latest emojis.

Ryan Ozawa and Burt Lum from Byte Marks Cafe of HPR1 review all the latest Google has to offer in this week's Geek Beat.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.