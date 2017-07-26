MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival returns to Waikiki

Ray Jr. and Tantriq Entertainment are excited to announce the MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival featuring island music artists from all over the globe. Headlining this year’s two-night , two- island concert event and making his return to this year’s festival is Grammy Award winning international reggae superstar SHAGGY. Additional headlining artists include Grammy Award nominated reggae superstars SOJA, New Zealand sensation SAMMY JOHNSON, Hawaii's favorites REBEL SOULJAHZ, ELI-MAC, and Aoteoroa’s legendary Roots Rockers KATCHAFIRE.

Established in 2009, The MayJah RayJah Music Festival has become a true staple in Hawaii’s island music scene. Since its inception, this annual festival has delivered over 30 festivals on four different islands attracting tens of thousands of loyal island music fans! Festival producers promises to deliver an unforgettable experience and invite fans from all over the world to come an enjoy the great music here in paradise.

Additional performers at The MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival include: Chris Boomer, Peni Dean, Manalion, The Jimmy Weeks Project, Backwards Shaka, Mahkess, The Easies, Shar Carillo, Ali?I Kane, K Doctrine, and Shyne. Micah Banks (FM-100 / Power 104.3) will host this year’s festival with music by DJ Osna.

Tickets to The MayJah RayJah 2017 Music Festival are on sale now at the Blaisdell Box Office, Maui Arts & Cultural Center Box Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.tmrmusicfestival.com

